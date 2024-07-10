'One image of victory': Histadrut chief calls on public to join hostage marches

Histadrut head Arnon Bar-David called on the public on Wednesday to join the marches for the hostages and to support Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker.

The marches are set to take place in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem at 4 p.m.

'Einav Zangauker’s struggle is also my struggle'

A statement released by the Histadrut quoted Bar-David as stating, “Operation Iron Swords can only have one image of victory - our brothers and sisters that we were able to return home. Like every parent in the State of Israel, Einav Zangauker’s struggle is also my struggle. Only when I see her hugging her son will I know that the State of Israel has returned to itself.”

Protesters call for a deal in a Jerusalem protest, as part of country-wide demonstrations, July 7, 2024. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

According to the statement, Bar-David addressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, writing, “On October 7, the State of Israel failed in its most basic duty - to protect its citizens.

“After nine months of a war whose end is still not in sight, the ability to bring about a deal for the return of the hostages is the most important task of the leadership and the only measure of its power. I call on the prime minister to come to his senses and do everything to bring our sons and daughters home."