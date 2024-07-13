Independent, non-partisan governance: Some Hamas officials speak of ceasing rule over Gaza post-war

French news agency AFP reported on Friday that Husam Badran, a member of Hamas's political bureau, had stated some commitment to ceasing rule over Gaza following the war.

Badran reportedly said that Hamas proposed during ceasefire talks that, following the war, an independent, non-partisan government would manage the Gaza Strip and Palestinian territories.

"We proposed that a government with national authority, not affiliated with any party, would manage Gaza and the West Bank after the war," Badran said about the negotiations.

Who will govern Gaza after the war?

"The administration that will be established in Gaza after the war is an internal Palestinian matter without any external intervention, and we did not discuss the 'day after the war' in Gaza with any other external entity."

Another senior Hamas official told the French news agency that the proposal for a non-partisan government had already been raised with the mediating countries. Palestinians with animal-drawn carts collect water from a water desalination plant, amid water shortages, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in central Gaza Strip October 27, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa)

According to the report, the senior official admitted that this government would manage the affairs of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank in the initial phase after the war and pave the way for general elections among Palestinians.