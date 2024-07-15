Family of hostage Nimrod Cohen marks 20th birthday as he remains in Hamas captivity

Hundreds gathered in Rehovot Monday morning to mark the 20th birthday of Nimrod Cohen, a resident of the city who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza for over nine months.

Residents, accompanied by employees of the companies where Cohen's parents work, municipality workers, and supporters, marched through the city led by Cohen's family and carrying blue balloons.

Cohen's family and the Hostage Family Forum planned additional activities to mark the birthday - a Rehovot volunteer group will make food for the battalion Cohen served in, youth movements will clean the beach in his honor, and a special bike riding path of 20 km. will be set up in his honor.

Cohen had been in service in the IDF for less than a year when he was taken hostage. His brother described him as a normal 19-year-old. Nimrod Cohen. (credit: Courtesy)

Brother describes him as shy, regular 19 year old

"Nimrod is a very shy boy, and he’s a very simple man. Before October 7, his main concerns were playing Fortnite with his friends, streaming it on Discord, and going to parties. He was like every other regular 19-year-old guy," he said.

"When we were in high school, we liked to travel a lot and go hiking in Israel. My brother, my sister, and I were in a special youth movement, and we are also youth leaders, so Nimrod had the chance to guide kids throughout the forest of Israel."

"He was on army duty in his tank when he was taken, so the IDF also found his Rubik’s cube in there, which they brought back to us. He really likes puzzles. You can see the cube got a bit scorched since his tank was burning."

A national day of disruption to call for a deal to bring the hostages home was planned for campuses across the country Tuesday, protest organizers said. "We won't go on vacation until the hostages go free," said student organizers. "It can't be that the semester is almost over and the hostages are not home."

NATHAN KLABIN/THE MEDIA LINE contributed to this report.