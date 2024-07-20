150 terrorists eliminated: IDF battles terrorists, finds weapons in heart of Gaza City

The combat teams of the 3rd Brigade, the 8th Brigade, the Commando Brigade, and the Multidimensional Unit operated under the command of the 99th Division in the heart of Gaza City, the IDF stated Saturday.

IDF soldiers raided Hamas infrastructure used for building up terror operations located inside UNRWA headquarters and also carried out additional searches in the area, the IDF noted.

During operations, with intelligence support, IDF soldiers raided buildings where Hamas terrorists were staying, including a building in a civilian neighborhood where Hamas terrorists were entrenched and a high-rise building in Gaza City.

Weapons and tactical gear uncovered by IDF soldiers

In these buildings, IDF soldiers found weapons, cartridges, equipment of the Hamas naval commando, tactical vests, intelligence materials, and various weapons and firearms. IDF soldiers uncover Hamas tactical gear, cartridges, and weapons in Gaza City, the Gaza Strip, July 20, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

According to IDF reports, in the past week, IDF soldiers eliminated more than 150 terrorists, destroyed over 100 terrorist infrastructures, and uncovered an underground terrorist workshop.

Last week, the IDF conducted raids on a Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad combat complex embedded in a former UNRWA compound. Troops of the Commando Brigade’s combat team, operating under the direction of the 99th Division, located significant terror infrastructure embedded in the facility.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry stated in response to IDF operations on Saturday that 37 Palestinians had been killed and 54 injured who arrived at hospitals in the past day.

The number has not been independently verified, and the ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its toll.

Sam Halpern contributed to this report.