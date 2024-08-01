Eliminating Haniyeh in Qatar would have been good, eliminating him in Tehran was better - analysis

Following the assassination of the head of Hamas's political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, sources in the security establishment explained that the choice to carry out the assassination in the heart of Tehran was precisely because Haniyeh was under Iranian security responsibility, which placed Iran at the heart of the world's focus as a host, director, and supplier of terrorism.

If they had wanted to, they could have eliminated Haniyeh in Qatar but chose to do so in Tehran for two reasons: first, to take out the chief of Hamas, but mainly to place Iran at the center of the dilemma of the future and to what intensity will it raise the height of the flames in the Middle East and how will it respond.

According to security sources, it has been a while since Iran felt that it might lose its "proxies" in the Middle East.

As you can see, Israel did not hesitate to attack Yemen and Beirut as well, and according to foreign publications, also in Iraq and other destinations.

The successful and precise countermeasures proved that Israel, unlike Iran and its affiliates, does not harm uninvolved civilians but strikes its enemies with great precision. A Palestinian carries a picture of late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Iran, during a march to condemn his killing, at Burj al-Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon July 31, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

Accordingly, senior Iranian officials understand the process that is developing throughout the Middle East and are beginning to fear for their own fate as well.

Therefore, there are sources in the security system who think that the real story is not a targeted counterattack in the heart of Beirut but what happened in Tehran.

Ending the war

Accordingly, sources in the security establishment estimated that Hezbollah wants Hamas to end the war with Israel and reach a deal for the release of the hostages.

Wednesday's targeted countermeasures proved that even in the event of a cease-fire with Hamas, Israel will not rush to reach a cease-fire with Hezbollah at any cost and will insist on the conditions that suit it.

Security officials told Walla, "The next few days will be very tense, and to that end, continuous situation assessments are underway. In the event that there is a change in the frontline command, the citizens will be notified. The IDF maintains a level of vigilance and alertness in front of all the arenas."

At the same time, criticism is heard in the security establishment for the apparent delay in carrying out the elimination in Lebanon.

Security officials ask why only now was a decision made to eliminate a senior Hezbollah official in the heart of Beirut? Why did they wait for the massacre of 12 Israeli children?

Senior officials could have been eliminated or attacked in the heart of Beirut long before if they only wanted to.