IDF kills Palestinian Islamic Jihad deputy weapons production head Mohammed al-Jabari

The IDF killed the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's deputy head of weapons production, Mohammed al-Jabari, in a targeted intelligence-based operation, the Israeli military said on Friday morning.

According to the IDF, Al-Jabari was responsible for financing weapon manufacturing infrastructure for the Islamic Jihad in northern Gaza.

Al-Jabari was also reportedly in charge of the distribution of salaries and funds to the organization's terrorists and actively participated in efforts to restore the group's rocket manufacturing capabilities and infrastructure.

The IDF emphasized that before the strike, which eliminated Al-Jabari, steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians through the usage of "precise munitions, surveillance, and additional intelligence."

30 terrorists killed

In addition to the strike, IDF troops of the 162nd Division have continued operational activities in the area of Rafah, resulting in the elimination of approximately 30 terrorists in the last 24 hours, the military continued. The IDF operating in the Gaza Strip on August 2, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

The troops carried out "precise, intelligence-based operational activities" to eliminate the terrorists, the IDF said. They also added that the attacks were done "during close-quarters encounters and in aerial strikes."

Tunnel identification

In addition to the elimination of terrorists, troops of the IDF's 16th Brigade began operations in central Gaza that resulted in the finding of a terror tunnel after a group of terrorists emerged from it to attack the troops.

Following the discovery of the tunnel, the Israel Air Force eliminated the terrorists who were within it. The air force then struck a structure in which numerous explosive devices and weapons were stored.