IDF eliminates terror cells in Rafah area as military pushes forward in Gaza

IDF troops continued operations in Rafah and Tel al-Sultan overnight on Friday, the IDF reported on Saturday morning.

Ground troops, in cooperation with the IAF, struck and eliminated several terrorist cells identified in the area, the military added.

Several terrorists were reportedly identified exiting from a terror tunnel shaft embedded within a structure. The air force subsequently struck the structure and the tunnel shaft from which the terrorists had operated.

Fighter jets also destroyed a military structure in Rafah from which terrorists had fired anti-tank missiles toward IDF troops, the military added.

No injuries were reported among IDF personnel from the anti-tank fire. The IDF continues to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and operate against the Hamas terrorist organization in the central and southern Gaza Strip, August 3, 2024.

IDF operational activity also continued across the Gaza Strip, with the dismantling of Hamas weapons storage facilities and military structures, the military continued.

IDF operations in the West Bank

This comes as IDF troops and the IAF eliminated a senior Hamas commander in the West Bank.

Haitham Biladi was the head of a Hamas cell based out of Tulkarm and was killed in an airstrike on Saturday morning.