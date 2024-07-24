Jerusalem Post
IDF combat teams find weapons in child's bedroom, engage in direct combat with terrorists in Rafah

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF combat teams of Battalion 932 in Brigade 401 located a tunnel shaft, a large number of weapons, and night vision equipment inside a child's bedroom in a residential building in Tel al-Sultan in Rafah, the IDF reported Wednesday. 

Tunnel shaft and weapons located inside a child's bedroom in the Rafah area by Battalion 932 in Brigade 401, July 24, 2024. (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Separately, troops in the 52nd Battalion engaged in close-quarters combat with armed terrorists inside a building in the same area and killed the terrorists.

Brigade 401 has been conducting operations in the Tel al-Sultan and Shabura neighborhoods in Rafah, Gaza Strip, over the past few weeks.



