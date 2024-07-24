IDF combat teams find weapons in child's bedroom, engage in direct combat with terrorists in Rafah

IDF combat teams of Battalion 932 in Brigade 401 located a tunnel shaft, a large number of weapons, and night vision equipment inside a child's bedroom in a residential building in Tel al-Sultan in Rafah, the IDF reported Wednesday.

Tunnel shaft and weapons located inside a child's bedroom in the Rafah area by Battalion 932 in Brigade 401, July 24, 2024. (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Separately, troops in the 52nd Battalion engaged in close-quarters combat with armed terrorists inside a building in the same area and killed the terrorists.

Brigade 401 has been conducting operations in the Tel al-Sultan and Shabura neighborhoods in Rafah, Gaza Strip, over the past few weeks.