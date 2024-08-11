'Located in Beirut': IDF increases use of GPS jammers amid tensions with Hezbollah, Iran

The IDF has increased the use of GPS jammers in the area of Eilat, on the Jordanian border, and in the northern area near the Lebanese border, amid the possibility that Hezbollah and Iran would launch precision missiles and unmanned aircraft toward Israel.

Even at the end of Netanyahu's visit to the United States about two weeks ago, due to GPS disruptions, flightradar24—the website that shows passenger plane flight data on a map in real-time—showed that the "Zion Wing" plane, which Prime Minister Netanyahu used, had landed in Beirut.

Last week, it was announced that due to fear of an Iranian response to the assassination of the Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, disruptions were activated in the navigation applications Waze, Google Maps, and Moovit in central Israel.

The applications' locations did not correspond to the users' real locations. They showed users as being in the capital of Iran, Tehran, or Lebanon.

Since October 7, the IDF has operated proactive disruptions mainly in the northern and southern regions of the country. The purpose of the disruptions is apparently to interfere with the activity of hostile aircraft and drones that use GPS systems for navigation. Where are we heading? An illustration of the Waze logo. (credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)

Recruitment for the North, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip areas

Already on the morning of October 7, the commander of the Electronic Warfare Unit, Col. Y., instructed to start a general recruitment and to operate in three sectors: the North, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip.

The unit already reported on Saturday night about 130% recruitment of reserves, among them an 80-year-old veteran.

It constitutes an elite tactical unit consisting of female and male fighters who also operate in enemy territory to disrupt the activity in the spectrum space and enable uninterrupted activity for IDF fighters in the air, at sea, and on land.

The importance of the electronic warfare headquarters unit is the flexibility to move from place to place quickly and use its capabilities in the field.