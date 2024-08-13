WATCH: IDF kills 100 Hamas terrorists, destroys terror tunnels in extended Rafah operations

In recent days, soldiers from the Givati Brigade operated in the Shabura area in Rafah under the command of the 162nd Division, where they eliminated approximately 100 terrorists, the military stated on Tuesday.

While operating, 100 terrorists were eliminated, and numerous weapons and terror infrastructure sites were destroyed.

Additionally, while searching the area, soldiers located an armed terrorist cell and, through a precise strike, eliminated the terrorists, the IDF said.

Close-quarters combat

Soldiers also located and destroyed booby-trapped buildings and hideout locations. Soldiers engaged in firefights with terrorist cells who barricaded themselves in an apartment in the heart of a civilian neighborhood, where terrorists were successfully eliminated.

After the firefight, soldiers entered the building, where they located weapons, military vests and equipment, and an operational tunnel shaft, the IDF reported.