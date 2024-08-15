IAF destroys Hamas booby-trapped terror facilities in the central Gaza Strip

The IDF eliminated approximately 20 terrorists in the Rafah area in the Gaza Strip in recent days, the IDF reported on Thursday morning.

According to reports, the IDF, while continuing its operations to combat the terror organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip, identified and eliminated multiple terrorists and dismantled a structure containing a terror tunnel shaft.

Additionally, in Khan Yunis, IDF soldiers, together with IAF forces, targeted and eliminated several terrorists who operated weapons facilities associated with Hamas. IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Moreover, the IAF eliminated an Islamic Jihad terrorist, who, according to the IDF, was a tactical-level operative responsible for firing projectiles toward IDF troops and Israeli territory.

dismantling booby-trapped building

The IDF also reported on a joint operation with the IAF in the central Gaza Strip where a terrorist cell was eliminated, and a weapons storage facility was dismantled.

Over the past day, the IAF dismantled more than 30 Hamas terrorist infrastructure sites, including structures rigged with explosives, underground infrastructure, and weapons storage facilities.