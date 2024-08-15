US: Iran attack could come with no warning, possibly in next days

Iran could attack Israel with no warning possibly in the coming days, US National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby told reporters during a virtual briefing on Thursday as the region remained on tense alert.

“An attack could come with little or no warning, and certainly could come in the coming days, and we have to be ready for it.

“But the messaging effort continues and will continue because what we're really after is de-escalation and trying to prevent this,” he said as all eyes were on Gaza hostage and ceasefire talks in Doha.

Washington has sent messages to Iran through third parties to underscore this message, he explained.

The US has simultaneously beefed up its military presence in the region, in advance of a possible attack and has stated repeatedly that it is prepared to help defend Israel against an Iranian attack. Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani walks near an Iranian missile during an unveiling ceremony in Tehran, Iran, in this picture obtained on February 17, 2024. (credit: Iran's Defense Ministry/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

It led a coalition of five armies in April that shot 300 Iranian drones and missiles out of the sky, during the first and last attack by Tehran on Israel. Those armies included Israel, Jordan, France, and Great Britain.

Limited knowledge

Kirby said that the US did not have a firm sense of what kind of an attack Iran might launch, which is why it has worked diplomatically to de-escalate the situation.

“We're still working very hard, diplomatically to prevent that outcome, to prevent …an attack, but we also have to be ready for one,” Kirby said as he pointed to America’s aerial and marine forces, including sending a guided missile submarine to the Middle East.

The US is making sure that “we've got what we need in place,” so that American and Israeli forces will be prepared, he explained.

In light of the regional tensions both British Foreign Minister David Lammy and French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné plan a lighting visit to Israel on Friday.

The US has hoped that the finalization of a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal would prevent Iranian and Hezbollah reprisal attacks for twin assassinations two weeks ago. The first, which Israel took credit for, was of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut and the second which it has not taken responsibility for, is of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. It is widely presumed, however, that Israel killed Haniyeh.

Israel has been at war with Iranian proxies Hamas in Gaza on its southern border and Hezbollah in Lebanon on its northern border since October 7. The cross-border violence, however, has been viewed as a constrained war, even though thousands of civilians have been unable to live in their homes on either side of that border.

Israel and the region have been on edge for over two weeks, expecting an Iranian attack at any moment.

Iranian expert Meir Javedanfar of Reichman University said that Iran is in “a difficult position, because if they attack, then they could see a retaliation from Israel that could be quite painful. And if they don't attack, then it could be taken as a sign of weakness.

“So this is a very difficult moment for Iran's supreme leader, but for now, he's waiting to make his decision,” he stated.

US special envoy Amos Hochstein was in Beirut on Wednesday in an effort to de-escalate Israeli-Hezbollah tensions and prevent that smaller constrained war from escalating into a third Israeli-Lebanese war.

Kirby said it didn’t appear as if Hezbollah wanted to see such an escalation despite its rhetoric.

“We still haven't seen signs that Hezbollah wants to jump in with both feet here and and and start a new war on, on a second front at this time,” Kirby stated. But he qualified his comments by stating, “That doesn't mean that there's still no threat from Hezbollah. Of course, there is.”

With respect to Hamas, he said the IDF had “done an effective job at dramatically reducing their military capacity and capability” in Gaza.

Still, he noted, “I won't go so far as to say that they've eliminated the military threat that Hama poses to the safety and security of Israel, there are still fighters alive and fighting.

“There are still tunnels that they use to move about and to store arms and ammunition, and they still have resources available to them.

“But there has been a tremendous amount of pressure put on Hamas, and from a military perspective, [the IDF] have definitely achieved the vast majority of their objectives,” Kirby stated.