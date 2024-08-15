Empty Tel Aviv braces for Iranian attack

Tel Aviv-Yafo, known worldwide as Israel’s vibrant center for business, commerce, and entertainment, is normally a city full of life. The streets are usually packed with shoppers, its beaches lined with sunbathers, and the night is alive with parties and events. Tourists flock to the markets, cafés, and cultural landmarks that make the city a top destination for travelers. But these days, a different picture emerges.

The streets are eerily empty, with stores shuttered early and a haunting quiet replacing the usual buzz. Fear has crept into the atmosphere, and an anxious tension hangs over the city.

For residents and business owners, this shift is palpable. Yana Levitan, who owns Alternative Souvenir, a store in the old city of Yafo, shared her feelings with The Media Line.

“I feel from the streets that people are worried to be here, to be in Israel. Israeli people are worried to be in the old city of Yafo especially. I don’t know what will happen, but we will be here despite everything,” she said. The threat of retaliation from Iran has further deepened the crisis.

The impact felt across industries

Sadi, an Arab Israeli taxi driver, described the situation to The Media Line: “People do not want to come to the Middle East right now; they do not feel safe. ... I have never seen something this bad before. We are barely surviving.”

Yet, despite the fear and uncertainty, the spirit of resilience remains strong. Yoel, a resident of Tel Aviv, told The Media Line, “There is fear but the people of Israel are resilient... we are outside and we haven’t stopped living.”

This unique moment in Tel Aviv’s history brings stories from all walks of life. Mahmoud, a Palestinian Jerusalemite visiting Yafo, expressed his hopes for peace: “When the war will end, everything may get back to normalcy.” Yoav, a resident of Kiryat Shmona, who is staying temporarily in Yafo, echoed the sentiment, sharing how war has impacted both Jewish and Arab communities alike: “We can easily live together without any political issues. The only problem is the radical ones among both sides. Without them, we will live better.” People enjoy the beach in Tel Aviv on August 7, 2024. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Even as the city grapples with the effects of war, Tel Aviv’s people continue to press forward. Tourists like Michael and Kyara from France describe a complex picture of Tel Aviv during wartime—where life feels both familiar and disrupted. Though they noticed closed shops and quieter streets, their visit revealed a city still determined to maintain its pulse.

For both locals and visitors, the ongoing conflict has brought daily life to a near standstill. Yet, as this video explores, the resilience of Tel Aviv's people remains unbroken in the face of uncertainty, with hope that this city of life will soon return to its vibrant self.

Giorgia Valente is a recent graduate of Ca’ Foscari University of Venice and an intern in The Media Line’s Press and Policy Student Program.