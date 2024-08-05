Israel braces for Iranian retaliation as US General Kurilla arrives for coordination

Following recent high-profile assassinations, Israel braces for a potential Iranian retaliatory attack, with US General Michael Kurilla arriving to aid coordination, an Israeli official said on Sunday.

Days after the assassination of Hamas's political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut, Israel is preparing for a retaliatory attack. US Central Command Commander General Michael Kurilla will arrive in Israel on Monday to complete coordination with the IDF in anticipation of a possible Iranian attack.

Kurilla, who commands US forces in the Middle East, arrived in the region on Saturday night amid preparations for a retaliatory response by Iran and Hezbollah against Israel. His trip was planned before the recent escalation, but he is expected to use it to rally the same international and regional coalition that defeated the previous Iranian attack on April 13, according to an American official.

Three American and Israeli officials said that they believe that an Iranian attack could occur as early as tomorrow.

The IDF spokesperson stated in a public announcement that “the defense is not airtight – every citizen must act responsibly.” He added, “There is no change in the Home Front Command policy. We will update on any changes in preparedness.” Lieutenant General Michael Kurilla testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on his nomination to become Commander of Central Command during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, February 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

Additionally, the IDF spokesperson informed the public about the launch of new technology that allows for receiving personal messages during large-scale emergencies, which will be delivered directly to mobile phones without any action required from the citizen.

Heavy price for Iran as IDF prepares

The IDF spokesperson was asked why Israel is not carrying out a preemptive strike and responded, saying, “We will follow any instruction from the political leadership.”

Netanyahu also addressed the possible attack while speaking at the annual memorial ceremony for Ze'ev Jabotinsky. “We are preparing to fight every scenario, on every front. Our far-reaching strikes in the Gaza Strip, in Yemen, in Beirut – and wherever necessary," Netanyahu stated.

"Iran and its proxies seek to encircle us with a stranglehold of terror. We are determined to confront them on every front and in every arena – near or far. Anyone who harms us will pay a very heavy price," Netanyahu added – and after his speech, he left the venue "for security discussions."

On the other hand, a senior Iranian official clarified in remarks to Al Jazeera that Iran's response to the assassination of Hamas's political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, on its soil last week will be “harsh and painful.”

"It is inconceivable that Tehran will not respond to the assassination or that it will only respond symbolically against Israel," he stated, emphasizing that any response would be severe.

The journalist Ben Caspit reported that the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) prepared the underground command bunker in Jerusalem, where senior political leaders are expected to stay during a state of emergency.

"The bunker is equipped with all command and control facilities, connected to the bunker in the Kirya [military headquarters] and all other war rooms. It allows for extended stays and is fortified against all types of weaponry," Caspit noted.

According to estimates, at least 100,000 Israeli tourists travel daily this season, many of whom may face complications returning to their country. Transportation Minister Miri Regev held an urgent press conference this evening to address concerns about cancellations of flights by foreign airlines. However, Regev clarified that the state currently has no complete alternative.

"Israelis who wish to travel abroad can do so, but passengers need to be responsible and understand that their return flight may be delayed by several days, or they may need to fly from a different location," Regev said.