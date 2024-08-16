Meet the female IDF soldier a Hezbollah drone couldn't take down

Noa Yona, a female IDF soldier in the 5030 battalion of the Nahal Brigade, suffered substantial wounds during a Hezbollah drone attack as she defended Israel’s North. Despite her long road to rehabilitation, Yona’s strength and tale of bravery have inspired those at Belev Echad, the organization said in a press release.

Yona was critically wounded by a Hezbollah drone that crashed only a meter-and-a-half behind her as she slept.

"I was injured in the army. I was serving for like five months. And I was sleeping in my room, in my bed while I was in my [reserve service], and a Hezbollah drone fell like a meter and a half behind me. I was injured very, very badly. I was taken to Nahariya Hospital. I was there for like two months. My injuries are all over my body—in my back, in my hand, in my head, my ear, my liver, my lungs—like, everywhere," she said.

After her initial wounds were treated, Noa spent two months in rehabilitation at Sheba-Tel Hashomer Hospital, where she began her recovery process.

After being wounded, Yona received support during her recovery from Belev Echad, an organization dedicated to the rehabilitation of wounded soldiers. Noa Yona. (credit: BELEV ECHAD)

"Now I'm in rehabilitation at Belev Echad. I'm here a few times a week. I have treatment for the soul and for my body, and it helps. It really helps. The people here are amazing, and I feel safe here,” she said. “This place is like a home for me and for all the injured soldiers who come here. I love this place so much. Without Belev Echad, I don't know how I or many others would have been able to get the care we needed to heal properly."

Belev Echad translates to "With One Heart" and was founded with the mission of providing comprehensive support to wounded IDF soldiers. Belev Echad’s workload has increased since Hamas’s October 7 attacks on southern Israel, which kickstarted a war in Gaza, and battles on Israel’s northern front with the Iran-backed terror group Hezbollah.

The work of Belev Echad

The organization offers a range of services, including physical rehabilitation, emotional counseling, and social support, all aimed at helping soldiers rebuild their lives after injury.

Rabbi Ariel Vigler, the founder of Belev Echad, while emphasizing the importance of the organization’s work, said, "Noa's strength is beyond inspiring. As a female warrior, she represents the courage and resilience of every soldier who faces the unimaginable. At Belev Echad, we strive to provide a sanctuary for healing, both physically and emotionally. Without the work of Belev Echad, many wounded soldiers would not receive the care they desperately need. We are honored to be part of their recovery journey and are committed to ensuring that every soldier gets the best care possible."