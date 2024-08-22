Relatives of Bibas family seek support from Redhead Days Festival to bring hostages home

Relatives of the captive Bibas family released a video on Thursday urging organizers of the Netherlands' annual Redhead Days Festival to advocate for the release of their loved ones from Gaza - who have become well known for their striking orange hair.

Kfir and Ariel, now 1 and 5 years old, are the youngest hostages to have been abducted by Hamas on October 7 - along with their parents.

Prominent redheaded Israeli figures like Maya Wertheimer, Cindy Chady, Raviv Kaner, and Or Amrami Brockman have begun sharing the campaign, ensuring that it gained traction.

The festival has a 20 year history, and redheads from over 80 countries gather at the annual meet up. People attend the annual Redhead Days Festival in Tilburg, Netherlands, August 27, 2023. (credit: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS)

Bring the Bibas family home

The Funia digital agency, who helped the family with the campaign, said they hoped that people would understand that their fellow redheads would be unable to participate as they have been abducted by Hamas.

The video plea shows footage of October 7, when Hamas terrorists abducted the family to Gaza.

Representatives on behalf of the Bibas's relatives said “Ariel and Kfir, the two ginger-headed children who have continued the family’s legacy of red hair, have lit up and expanded the hearts of the Silverman-Bibas families with their bright hair when they came into the world, and now, also the hearts of the whole world who are waiting and expecting their return from Hamas’ cruel captivity. Thank you to Tal and the team from the Funia digital agency for the initiative and incredible execution and distribution of the video”. 2 small children held captive by a terrorist organization. Everything must be done to keep them on the agenda and bring them home, now. The festival is an opportunity to connect with an international community of redheads and bring the issue to awareness."