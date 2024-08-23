WATCH: IDF destroys kilometer-long Hamas terror tunnel in Rafah, finds explosives, blast doors

The IDF dismantled a one-kilometer-long Hamas terror tunnel in the Rafah area in the Gaza Strip, the IDF reported on Friday midday.
Soldiers from the Southern Gaza Brigade, together with Combat Engineering Unit and Yahalom Unit soldiers located and destroyed a Hamas attack tunnel route in the Rafah area.
The IDF further reported that in the past few weeks, the Hamas terror tunnel was investigated and explosives, electrical infrastructure, and blast doors were discovered along the tunnel.
Evidence of use of the terror tunnel
According to the IDF, on August 11, Observer soldiers from the Gaza Division identified a Hamas terrorist cell that emerged out of the tunnel shaft in the Rafah area to attack IDF soldiers.
The incident provided the IDF with evidence of ongoing terrorist activities in the area and continued use of underground facilities in the Gaza Strip, the report noted.
The IDF added that following the identification of the terrorist cell emerging from the tunnel, IAF aircraft, directed by the Southern Gaza Brigade’s fire control center, eliminated the terrorists.