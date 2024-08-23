‘A terrorist in a suit!’: Danny Danon hits out at Palestinian rep in UNSC confrontation

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon accused the Palestinian representative, Riyad Mansour, of platforming Hamas in addition to the Palestinian Authority at Thursday night’s UN Security Council meeting after the representative accused Israel of committing genocide.

After Mansour told the council “Israel is committing genocide,” Danon responded by telling the representative “If you cannot condemn Hamas, you are one of them. You are a terrorist in a suit!”

The confrontation occurred at the UNSC meeting to discuss the ongoing escalations in the Middle East. It came amid Danon’s first address before the council since he returned to the role.

“I see the Representative of the Palestinian Authority is still here. You have been sitting in that chair for twenty years,” Danon’s speech began. “You have spent two decades in this place proposing resolutions which accomplish nothing but hatred and violence while claiming to be an advocate for peace.

“But I want to clarify an important point, and I demand an answer: Mr. Mansour, who do you represent here today? Do you represent the Hamas Terror Organization? Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, in his first Security Council address since returning to the position, August 22, 2024. (credit: ISRAEL MISSION TO THE UN)

“Since October 7, you have delivered hundreds of speeches – yet you have never uttered anything even resembling a condemnation of Hamas.

“Mr. Mansour, if you cannot condemn them, you are one of them! You do not represent the Palestinian people. You are a terrorist in a suit!”

Message to other UNSC members

After addressing his accusations to Mansour, Danon turned his attention to the council. He told international representatives, “The days when Jewish blood was spilled without a response are over. The days when the Jewish people were at the mercy of tyrants are over."

“We are the captains of our own ship, and we will take all necessary steps against those who wish to harm us," Danon concluded.