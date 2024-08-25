Colonel Tal Ashur takes command: The October 7 leader who rose when his friend fell

On October 7, around 10:00 a.m., Colonel Tal Ashur's phone rang, and on the other end was Southern Command Chief Major General Yaron Finkelman. The conversation was brief, direct, and historic for both parties. Ashur was to assume a new command position and drive Hamas terrorists out of Israel.

"You are taking command of the Southern Brigade. Repel the wave of terror. Connect combat forces with the [Israeli] villages [and kibbutzim]," said the general. Just like that, at 200 km/h, the message was delivered to him that his close friend, the Southern Brigade Commander of the Gaza Division, Colonel Assaf Hamami, was no longer with them, and he had to quickly fill the void as every minute was crucial.

Colonel Ashur, known for his composure, toughness, and bravery, quickly donned his uniform, acknowledged he wouldn't be home for a while, said goodbye to his family, and headed south. He immediately began working diligently to understand the situation on the ground. The most critical advice he received from commanders in the field was to avoid main roads due to the risk of terrorist ambushes, a piece of advice that proved to be invaluable.

Less than three and a half hours earlier, Colonel Hamami sensed the impending war and was the first to leave the Gaza Division base to carry out his main mission: protecting the communities. He traveled with his command post (Tomer Achimas and Kirill Brodski) to Kibbutz Nirim. Hamami, who had always warned about the potential for war despite attempts by senior command to calm him, engaged in fierce close-range combat against numerous terrorists.

Around 07:00, after intense fighting, Hamami and his command post killed several terrorists, but ultimately, Hamami and his team were killed, and Hamas terrorists abducted their bodies to Gaza. Repeated calls on the radio and a long silence indicated to the brigade’s command center that the worst had occurred. Those who knew Hamami understood that he fought until the last moment. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, August 24, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The reserve operations manager of the Southern Brigade, residing in Kibbutz Magen, quickly arrived at the brigade's headquarters to assess the situation. The deputy commander of the Southern Brigade was wounded by terrorist fire and left by a ditch.

Colonel Ashur's biggest challenge was to piece together the situation and understand what was happening at the border, in the communities, and with the forces on the ground while setting up new command and control, unaware that thousands of terrorists had infiltrated the Israeli rear, blowing up and tearing down the intimidating border fence at multiple points.

From elite units to leading the southern brigade

Colonel Ashur began his service in the elite Sayeret Matkal unit and, after completing officer training, joined the Givati Brigade, where he held numerous roles, including commander of the special unit Rimon, which was recognized with a commendation for its exceptional performance during Operation Protective Edge against Hamas.

He then commanded the Rotem Battalion in the Purple Brigade and the Southern Brigade in the Gaza Division. In May 2022, Ashur handed over command of the brigade to his friend, Colonel Hamami, before he went abroad for studies and returned to command the Ground Forces Training Center in Tze'elim.

The journey from his home in Neve Yarak to the Southern Brigade headquarters felt like an eternity. A series of phone calls and fragments of unverified information about the horrors unfolding in the western communities and Sderot reached him.

The journey from his home in Neve Yarak to the Southern Brigade headquarters felt like an eternity. A series of phone calls and fragments of unverified information about the horrors unfolding in the western communities and Sderot reached him. As he bypassed the Aorim Junction and approached the Gaza Division, he no longer needed intermediary information: he saw bodies, wounded, and other scenes of war firsthand.

Around 12:00 p.m., Ashur spotted terrorists on motorcycles entering the Gaza Division and decided to flank them, penetrating the division's camp through a side gate. Amidst the gunfire, he encountered the commander of Sayeret Matkal, Lieutenant Colonel B, and realized that terrorists from the Nuhba unit were still hiding in the division’s camp. Civilians fleeing the Nova festival, seeking refuge from the terrorists, arrived at the division's camp.

Colonel Ashur and Lieutenant Colonel B needed a few words to coordinate their actions. One of their primary targets was the gym in the camp where the Nuhba terrorists had barricaded themselves. In the heart of the division, Ashur fought valiantly with a force of five lieutenant colonels (Daube, Ehrlich, B, Tehila, and Shemer), led by the determined fighter Efraim Tehila, a former commander of Sayeret Matkal. By 2:00 PM, the soldiers and officers had managed to gain control over most of the camp and eliminate the majority of the terrorists. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. August 24, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Officers who reviewed the war reports repeatedly emphasized that Colonel Ashur’s greatest challenge was stabilizing a brigade that had suffered a heavy blow and lost its revered commander. He had to reorganize and lead a diverse group—including administrative staff, drivers, soldiers, logistics, communications, spotters, and trackers—amid the ongoing war and increasing pressure, determining what was missing and what should be prioritized.

From defensive to offensive operations

This was done against the backdrop of continuous warfare, with the need to understand the situation in the sector, the location of forces, the state of the communities, and the breached and vulnerable border. By around 9:00 p.m., while fighting continued inside the communities, tanks under the Southern Brigade's command began firing shells into the Gaza Strip, marking the first sign of operational control and Ashur's effort to shift the fighting to the Palestinian side.

Ashur’s knowledge of Hamas’s military infrastructure and other terrorist organizations was crucial - ranging from tunnels to launch pits, explosive devices, and thousands of armed terrorists. The forces began a ten-day process of clearing the Southern Brigade's area, while the IDF prepared for one of its largest ground maneuvers since its establishment, focusing on stabilizing the contact line rather than deep incursions.

Soldiers in the division recount that it took months before Ashur agreed to enter the Southern Brigade offices, as the thoughts of his friend Colonel Hamami were particularly challenging for him. “You don’t forget the moment Ashur arrived at the Gaza Division. He commands with toughness, says what’s on his mind, is straightforward, sometimes too much so. He’s rough but someone you can rely on,” said the soldiers. “But there was one moment - when Hamami’s son, who had been waiting in the division’s command center for his father to return, recognized Tal. It was a difficult moment. The truth hit you hard about what had happened.”

The Southern Brigade began to reestablish essential yet complex operations, such as ambushes, patrols, maneuvering between civilian homes, and dealing with terrorists attempting to infiltrate or return to the Gaza Strip, as well as targeting approaching tunnels and creating a buffer zone from the first night. The Southern Command's engineering units praised Colonel Ashur for recognizing the expanded mission from the very first night, advocating for an increased security parameter and a buffer zone to protect the communities within a kilometer of the border.

By October 6, 2023, the Southern Brigade in the Gaza Division had suffered 20 casualties since its inception. Since October 7, 41 more have been added. "The Southern Brigade entered a state of war, but it is accustomed to defensive rather than offensive tasks. From the outset, Tal Ashur spoke about preparing for an offensive as well," said Southern Command officials, noting that this was the IDF's first maneuver into Palestinian territory in this sector.

A week into the war, the mission assigned to Reserve Battalion 429 was to target not only terrorists along the border but also a highly sensitive task 800 meters from the border: to locate the bodies of civilians and soldiers in the terrain between the border and Rafah.

"This was a mission that, given the army's situation at the time, could only be carried out by a reserve battalion - mature fighters who understand the stakes," said a senior reserve officer from Southern Command. He emphasized that this mission broke a long-standing reluctance in the IDF's high command to maneuver deep into Palestinian territory. The operation of Battalion 429 set a precedent and provided commanders with additional confidence that such operations were possible. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, August 24, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Over ten months into the conflict, the Southern Brigade continues to operate in one of the most complex command environments in the Middle East. On one side, there are 1.4 million Palestinians, many relocated from northern Gaza, a large concentration of terrorists, and a land of depleting tunnels. On the other side, there are Israeli communities that have suffered greatly and need to regain trust in the IDF. During these months of fighting, the Southern Brigade has prevented terrorist infiltrations into Israel and attacks on IDF forces.

Buffer zone, tunnel destruction, and tactical leadership

Engineering and combat units under the brigade have established a significant buffer zone from the border into Palestinian territory, destroying tunnels and terror infrastructure and killing many terrorists from various groups. One notable achievement was the destruction of about 12 kilometers of enemy tunnel routes, including offensive tunnels used to attack IDF forces and logistical tunnels for movement. These tunnels contained numerous weapons, explosives, electrical infrastructure, and hiding rooms for terrorists.

In early June, the first infiltration attempt into Israeli territory since October 7 occurred. Thanks to the vigilance of a lookout at the Kerem Shalom command post, which detected suspicious movements despite the heavy fog, the Bedouin reconnaissance battalion thwarted the attempt. During the clash, a tracker from the brigade, Sergeant Major Zaid Mazarib, was killed.

"The Southern Brigade has effectively transitioned from defense to offense, demonstrating efficiency and contribution to the war," said a senior officer from Southern Command. "The brigade’s firepower, developed within the brigade, is responsible for hundreds of strikes, closing fire loops, destroying terror infrastructure, active houses, operational apartments, and buildings."

As the conflict progressed, the Southern Brigade began its after-action reviews. The first wave involved Nuhba terrorists and Hamas operatives, while the second wave saw Islamic Jihad terrorists and other terrorists.

Stories such as the one of Colonel Asaf Hamami began to emerge, showcasing soldiers who led the front with courage and leadership. Among them was a soldier from the Golani Brigade who organized forces at the "Mars" outpost to repel an attack by hundreds of terrorists on the nearby Kissufim route. The stories also include a platoon commander who fought and killed terrorists and motorcyclists using a remote-controlled machine gun, local security volunteers, standby team members, and civilians who bravely assisted in the communities.

A tour along the border with Deir al-Balah reveals a reality vastly different from before October 7. The horizon to the sea is littered with destruction - infrastructures reduced to piles of sand, stones, and concrete, with engineering reserve units demolishing buildings and the sounds of artillery fire and airstrikes in the background.

While much of the General Staff's attention was focused on the fighting deep within Palestinian territory, Colonel Ashur had to demonstrate his management skills - not just his command abilities - to make the most of limited resources. This was crucial as the IDF fought in the depths of Palestinian territory and along the Philadelphi and Nitzarim routes.

Ashur had to complete the repair of the new fence and establish approximately 80% of the buffer zone (security perimeter), effectively preventing sniper and anti-tank fire and protecting farmers working close to the fence. This involved improving fortification components, redesigning the area, and clarifying the rules of engagement for anyone approaching the border.

Currently, more than double the number of forces along the border, including three tank battalions, are present compared to October 7. It is easy to estimate that this area will remain a combat zone for a long time, particularly in the Southern Brigade sector of the Gaza Division. No one can commit to a specific timeline, with some suggesting it could be years ahead.

This ongoing sensitivity to every explosion and gunshot highlights the key mission that Colonel Hamami initially embarked on and why Colonel Ashur continues to lead. Amid the fighting and recognition of his battlefield achievements, Ashur was appointed as the commander of the Ghost Unit to replace his close friend, Colonel Roy Levy, who was killed in battle on October 7.