IDF discovers Ammunition, missiles and knives - all next to a baby's cradle in Gaza

The IDF's 202nd Battalion found, next to a baby crib, anti-tank missiles, military vests, munitions, and knives in a residential apartment in Deir-al Balah in the Gaza Strip on Monday.

This was while the military's 7th Brigade had expanded operations on the outskirts of the Palestinian city.

Israeli forces in the brigade also eliminated dozens of Hamas terrorists and struck over 100 terror targets via aerial operations in the past two weeks.

IDF discovers additional Hamas tunnel

The military also stated that a tunnel constructed by the terrorist organization underground was destroyed by the IDF's Yahalom Unit and forces from the 603rd Battalion. Weapons discovered by a baby's crib by Israeli forces in Deir-al Balah in Gaza on August 26, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The tunnel in question stretched around 700 meters in length, according to the military.