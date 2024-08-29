IDF Hercules airplanes: Making history in the skies for 70 years

To mark 70 years since the introduction of the Hercules planes, Major Y' of Squadron 131 explained what makes this massive transport aircraft so unique in a report published by the IDF Wednesday morning.

These planes have been used in the Yom Kippur War, as well as in the rescue of over 100 hostages in Operation Entebbe, and even today, the Hercules planes have been there at many of the major milestones in our country's history.

Named after the iconic hero of Greek mythology, the Hercules plane embodies the spirit of the mythological hero who proved himself time and again, challenge after challenge.

It’s no coincidence that the Air Force's transport plane is named after him. Today marks 70 years since its first flight globally, and for 53 years, it has played a key role in the IDF's operational activities. Squadrons 131 and 103 are currently operating at a higher intensity than ever as the Israel-Hamas war rages on.

When Squadron 131 isn't air-dropping supplies to forces deep in the Gaza Strip or thwarting drone threats, this elite team has another mission -- known in the IDF as "Lightning." The Super Hercules C-130 J on its arrival in Israel (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE)

"We actually drop large illuminating flares," explained Major Y', the squadron's deputy commander.

During mass casualty incidents or nighttime evacuations, the Hercules planes are capable of lighting the way for soldiers even in the dead of night.

"It’s an unprecedented tool that allows the IDF to operate at any given time."

The plane's unique structure enables it to participate in various missions: "Whether it's rescues, refueling helicopters, or special operations in all sectors, the squadron plays a critical role. We can assist in everything."

With a capacity for around 90 soldiers, over 70 stretchers, and even armored cars, the Hercules can transport tens of tons in a single flight. At the rear, a special ramp facilitates the rapid unloading of equipment.

It's important to remember the soldiers behind the scenes

"When talking about the war, people often focus on the achievements of the fighter squadrons," the deputy commander noted, "but our power and capabilities as a transport unit significantly enhance the combat achievements."

Thanks to its many years of activity, Squadron 131 has left a significant mark on recent operations, much of which may never be known to the public.

"We are continuing a long tradition and legacy," shared the commander. "Today, when those same heroes from previous wars fly alongside regular pilots in operations as reservists, you can feel the energy of the moment and the continuity of the generations."