WFP pauses activities after being hit by bullets near IDF post

The World Food Programme (WFP) announced on Wednesday that it is pausing the movement of its employees in Gaza until further notice after a WFP team came under fire Tuesday evening, a few meters from an Israeli checkpoint at the Wadi Gaza bridge.

According to WFP, the team was returning from a mission to Kerem Shalom with two WFP armored vehicles after escorting a convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian cargo routed to Gaza’s central area.

Despite being clearly marked and receiving multiple clearances by Israeli authorities to approach, said WFP, the vehicle was directly struck by gunfire as it was moving towards an IDF checkpoint.

None of the employees physically injured

It sustained at least ten bullets: five on the driver’s side, two on the passenger side, and three on other parts of the vehicle.

None of the employees onboard were physically harmed. Palestinians gather to receive aid, including food supplies provided by World Food Program (WFP) in Gaza. August 24, 2024. (credit: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters)

The IDF said it is probing the incident.

On March 31, the World Central Kitchen aid organization suspended activities for an extended period after the IDF mistakenly killed seven of its employees.