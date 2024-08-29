Negotiators ‘bearing down on details’ of hostage talks, White House says

Negotiators for a hostage and Gaza ceasefire deal are discussing the details of how to implement the agreement, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters in Beijing on Thursday.

“Negotiators are bearing down on the details, meaning that we have advanced the discussions to a point where it's in the nitty gritty, and that is a positive sign of progress,” Sullivan said.

He cautioned, however, that the situation was changing “hour by Hour” and that “at the end of the day, nothing is done until it's done.”

“We're just going to keep working at this until we finally get the ceasefire and hostage deal across the line,” Sullivan said.

He spoke as Qatar hosted a working-level meeting to advance a deal, following two high-level summits led by CIA Director William Burns, the first in Doha two weeks ago and the second in Cairo on Sunday. Hostage families run towards Gaza border (credit: Hostages Families Forum)

Among the topics under discussion has been the number of hostages to be freed during the first phase of the three-part deal as well as details regarding the release of Palestinian security prisoners and terrorists.

Philadelphi and Netzarim Corridors

Among the stumbling blocks has been Hamas’s demand that Israel fully withdraw from two critical security corridors, Philadelphi and Netzarim.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that Israel must remain in those corridors.

A working-level professional team of negotiators has been in Doha since Wednesday night for the talks.