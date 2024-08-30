Gaza shop creates fake UNICEF stickers for Palestinian vehicles

A store in northern Gaza is selling fake UNICEF stickers to put on vehicles, according to the store's TikTok on Thursday night.

The shop, "World of Stickers," stated on its social media that it has reopened in a new location on Al-Sahaba St., near Al-Sahaba Medical Complex in Gaza City.

"We welcome your orders," TikTok said, alongside a video appearing to show the store designing the logo. The video depicts an individual downloading the UNICEF logo, enlarging it, making a template, and then printing it out on a large sticker sheet.

The sticker is then shown being stuck to the bonnet, sides, roof, and trunk of a white KIA, with Palestinian plates 3-1801-06.

Gaza shop 'World of Stickers' creates fake ambulance and Palestinian Red Crescent stickers for cars (credit: Screenshot/TikTok)

The store, which calls itself "specialist in all kinds of stickers" also has different video showing them turning a plain white van into a Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance, including the logos and red body work stickers.

In another video, they can be seen using stickers to make it appear as if a car is splashed with blood. Gaza shop 'World of Stickers' creates fake blood sticker for cars (credit: Screenshot/TikTok)

UNICEF

UNICEF, which stands for the United Nations Children's Emergency Fund, is a humanitarian organization which aims to provide aid to children worldwide. It has been present in Gaza since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, and claims to be involved in aid delivery, the provision of medical supplies, nutrition and education and others.

While humanitarian workers are supposed to be nonpartisan, there have been incidences of targeting or accidental targeting of humanitarian workers from both sides. In June, Hamas fired a missile at a UNICEF humanitarian aid convoy that was coordinating with the IDF and COGAT to reunite children from northern Gaza with their families in the south, COGAT announced.

On Thursday night, the IDF attacked gunmen who took control of a vehicle in a humanitarian convoy in the southern Rafah area of the Gaza Strip.

UNICEF was slow to condemn Hamas's atrocities on October 7 and issued a statement condemning the sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas in Israel roughly two months after Hamas's attacks.