UNRWA USA chief Kronenfeld denounces Israel's anti-UNRWA ad campaign

Israel has been running a months-long anti-UNRWA ad campaign to defund the organization, Wired reported Monday, citing testimony from UNRWA USA chief Mara Kronenfeld.

Upon finding the ads, Kronenfeld and her seven-person staff appealed to Google for help fighting what they believed to be a misinformation campaign.

Despite claims that the ads spread misinformation, since the beginning of the Israeli government's anti-UNRWA ad campaign, the United Nations has confirmed that several of the employees cited in the ads have been terminated due to their ties to Hamas and involvement in the October 7 attack.

Kronenfeld told Wired that since the Israel-Hamas war began in October, donations for their organization have skyrocketed, reaching a record-breaking 30 million dollars in 2023. According to Kronenfeld, the Israeli campaign was an attempt to tarnish the name of and cut off donations to UNRWA USA.

Earlier in 2024, the state of Israel had accused 12 UNWRA staffers of participating in the October 7 attack, directly tying the group to Hamas terrorists.

Around the same time, the Israeli Government Advertising Agency launched an ad campaign, buying searches for "UNRWA" and "UNRWA USA" to divert those who searched the terms to a webpage full of allegations showing that the organization shouldn't be trusted.

According to analytics provided to Wired by UNRWA USA’s Google Ads account, when users queried over 300 terms related to UNRWA between May and July, the Israeli ads came up 44 percent of the time that both they and UNRWA USA ads were eligible to appear. Meanwhile, UNRWA USA ads appeared in just 34 percent of eligible circumstances.

“There is an incredibly powerful campaign to dismantle UNRWA,” Kronenfeld said. “I want the public to know what’s happening and the insidious nature of it, especially at a time when civilian lives are under attack in Gaza.”

Google's policies

Google spokesperson Jacel Booth told Wired that governments can run ads that adhere to the company’s policies and that users and employees are welcome to report alleged violations.

The Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs in New York acknowledged but did not respond to Wired's multiple requests for comment on this story over the past four months.

For decades, Israel has maintained that UNRWA is standing in the way of lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians by protecting Hamas and enabling the consistent indoctrination of younger generations into the terrorist movement.

In response to Israel’s accusations, UNRWA has fired 13 employees in the past year, with nine of them having been determined to be involved in the Hamas attacks based on evidence provided by Israel.

Furthermore, major donors such as the US, Germany, and Switzerland paused funding to UNRWA. The US announced that the ban on UNRWA financing would continue until 2025, despite other countries resuming funding already.

UNRWA’s Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, has maintained that his organization plays a neutral and vital role in the region and engages in screening and training to keep Hamas sympathizers out of its ranks. Kornenfeld told Wired that UNRWA's good faith efforts have allowed her, as a Jewish woman, to feel comfortable about her role within the organization.

By May, per screenshots acquired by Wired, Israel was promoting the same content but with slightly altered wording —“UNRWA Neutrality Compromised,” “Israel Unveils UNRWA Issues,” and “Israel Advocates for Safer, Transparent Humanitarian Practices”—that more clearly previewed what users would get if they clicked.