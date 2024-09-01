Netanyahu: Israel in intense negotiations for hostages, Hamas refuses

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Hamas for the absence of a Gaza and hostage deal, as the nation reeled from the return of the bodies of six hostages recently killed in captivity in Gaza.

“Israel is conducting intensive negotiations with the mediators in a massive effort to reach a deal, Hamas continues to firmly refuse any offer,” Netanyahu said.

'Those who murder hostages - do not want a deal'

“Worse than that, at that very moment,” while talks were being held, Hamas “murdered six of our hostages,” Netanyahu stated.

Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Alexander Lobanov and Almog Sarusi. (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum/Screenshot )

“Those who murder hostages - do not want a deal,” Netanyahu stated.

We, for our part, did not let up. The Israeli government is committed, and I am personally committed, to continue pursuing a deal that will return all of our hostages and guarantee our security and existence,” he said.