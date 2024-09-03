'3,000 operatives': Hamas regains capabilities in northern Gaza - report

Hamas has managed to regain some of its capabilities in the northern Gaza Strip, according to a Monday Channel 12 report, citing a security source.

The report specified that Hamas had enlisted some 3,000 new operatives into its ranks in that area of Gaza.

Additionally, the terror group provided them with weapons, ammunition, and payment for carrying out terrorist activities.

Situation in northern Gaza

According to the Channel 12 report, while some forces remain in the area, the absence of large troop deployments has allowed Hamas to operate more freely in northern Gaza. Israeli soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, January 21, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

At the beginning of the Israel-Hamas War, the IDF invaded northern Gaza, destroying much of the Hamas infrastructure there.

In mid-July, the IDF ended a reinvasion of northern Gaza to concentrate on the central Gaza Strip.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.