Netanyahu tells army to prepare to distribute humanitarian aid in Gaza - report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the IDF to begin preparing to distribute food in Gaza, N12 reported Tuesday.

The IDF will help distribute the humanitarian aid as well as provide logistical support on the operational level, according to the report.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi reportedly opposed the decision, citing "unnecessary risk to IDF troops."

He said it was not the job of the army to distribute international aid, and this was the reason for the creation of international aid organizations. A truck carries humanitarian aid across Trident Pier, a temporary pier to deliver aid, off the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, near the Gaza coast, June 25, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN/FILE PHOTO)

Israeli responsibility for Gaza's welfare

Military control of the Philadelphi Corridor raises issues for the military regarding international law, as they would assume responsibility for the Gaza Strip's welfare.

According to N12, Israel's security sector estimated that a full military occupation of the Gaza Strip would cost over NIS 40 billion.