Israeli rabbi urges IDF soldiers to refrain from taking ‘spoils of war’ in Gaza

Shlomo Aviner has clarified the ethical considerations surrounding whether IDF soldiers are permitted to take spoils during military operations, including in Gaza, emphasizing that individual soldiers should not engage in such actions.

According to Aviner, while the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) may, in principle, decide to take spoils based on its discretion, this must be done within the framework of international agreements and broader moral considerations.

This request was an answer to a written question by a young Israeli, through his weekly Q&A column in the Olam Katan magazine, geared at the Religious Zionist community.

Citing biblical precedents, Aviner referenced the Book of Esther (9:10, 15, 16), highlighting that after their victory, the Jews refrained from taking spoils from their enemies: "But on the spoil they laid not their hand." This restraint demonstrated that the Jews were primarily motivated by the need to defend themselves rather than by any desire for material gain.

Aviner also drew on Abraham's example from Genesis 14:23, where the patriarch refused to take any spoils after his military success: "I will not take from a thread even to a shoelace, and I will not take anything that is yours, lest you should say, ‘I have made Abram rich.’" This act of integrity showed that Abraham did not want his actions to be seen as motivated by financial gain but rather as stemming from divine support. IDF operating in Khan Yunis during third reinvasion (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Additionally, Aviner discussed the war against Amalek as analyzed in rabbinic sources, including Beit HaLevi in Exodus 17:8-16. While technically permissible to take spoils in certain circumstances, the focus should be on ethical principles and ensuring that military actions are not seen as driven by greed.

Moral clarity for the Israeli military

Shlomo Goren, a former Chief Rabbi of Israel and an influential voice on military ethics, similarly explained that during the first battle of Jericho, the Israelites did not take spoils to ensure the war was not perceived as being motivated by a desire for wealth. This perspective, shared by Aviner, highlights the moral clarity that must guide military conduct.

Aviner is a prominent Israeli rabbi, head of the Ateret Yerushalayim Yeshiva, and a leading figure in the Religious Zionist movement. Known for his extensive writings and rulings on Jewish law, he often addresses ethical and moral issues related to Israeli society and military conduct.