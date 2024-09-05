‘1000 killed from friendly fire is the price of war,’ agree Hamas and Islamic Jihad officials

Yesterday, the IDF spokesman in Arabic revealed a document featuring meeting minutes from an August 2022 meeting held between officials at Hamas and the Islamic Jihad in Gaza. The meeting was held following Operation Breaking Dawn, which targeted the Iran-loyalist Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza and brought together a Hamas official named Ahmed and the commander of the Islamic Jihad’s military department, Akram al-Ajouri.

During the meeting, a controversy erupted over the failed rocket launches by the Islamic Jihad that damaged and killed Gazan civilians. In the context of the meeting, al-Ajouri criticized the accusations directed at the organization from Hamas and was quoted as saying: "Even if a thousand are killed by friendly fire, this is the price of war."

During the exchange of words, Al-Ajouri criticized Hamas for their investment in ‘defensive Jihad’ at the expense of ‘offensive Jihad,’ and denounced what he deemed Hamas’s “embarrassment of PIJ with the Egyptians,” claiming that Hamas blames the PIJ for every rocket fired upon its launch even without evidence.

Al-Aouri also accused Hamas of taking part in a media campaign against the PIJ, especially in the context of the rocket misfires. To this, the Hamas representative responded: “We are not part of a campaign against you – but it is the population of Gaza, where there are 2 million Facebook accounts, and everyone pretends to be an expert. Your rockets fell on the homes of the people in broad daylight, and has happened again and again, so the people were mad at you. You must understand that we do not control the popular view in Gaza.”

The Hamas representative continued and said that 1,000 killed from friendly fire is understandable if it is a result of unplanned mishaps, yet the problem of PIJ’s rockets did not start today and Gazans were killed by them in 2014, 2019 and 2021, and also in the 2022 round. He added that Hamas contacted PIJ on this issue already in 2019, to which Al-Ajouri responded, “By Allah, your words are true. We take our designs from the [Iranian Revolutionary] Guards, and we try to apply them in Gaza, but there are problems with the application which are being taken care of.” Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants attend a military parade in Gaza October 19, 2016. (credit: REUTERS)

The document confirms Hamas and Islamic Jihad's view of the residents of Gaza and their use of them as a tool of exploitation, as the two movements realize the danger of these rockets to the lives of the residents and consider them a "war tax" directly or indirectly. “This is also evident during the current war, as Hamas and Islamic Jihad persist in launching rockets from areas populated by civilians and even from humanitarian areas, which exposes the people of the Strip to danger,” added the IDF spokesperson in Arabic, Avichai Adraee.

Hamas and PIJ – a history of frictions

This newly revealed document, which exposes the friction between Hamas and the PIJ, is similar to another one revealed in March and published by The Jerusalem Post, in which the Al-Qassam Brigades’ military intelligence division exposed a close surveillance of Hamas against their kin at the PIJ, revealing concerns about PIJ's potential criticisms of Hamas or claims of credit for “resistance operations.”

The document, dating back to December 2022 and found amid IDF operations in Gaza, outlined Hamas’s dissatisfaction with PIJ’s media portrayal, especially regarding self-damaging rocket launches during Operation Breaking Dawn in August 2022. The document highlighted PIJ’s propaganda efforts, including a TV series, a documentary on its drone capabilities, and its presence on Al Jazeera.

Hamas then proposed four key recommendations to counter PIJ's media narrative, such as ensuring that PIJ refrains from criticizing Hamas, preventing exaggerated portrayals of PIJ’s missile strength, fostering unity within Gaza’s resistance groups, and influencing media content to emphasize joint operations between Hamas and PIJ.

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) are largely recognized for their influence in the Gaza Strip, though they also hold significant support and presence in the West Bank. Both factions benefit from financial and ideological backing from Iran and its proxies. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

While Hamas is grounded in the ideology of "political Islam," drawing its principles from its parent organization, the Muslim Brotherhood, PIJ’s founders were inspired by the Iranian Khomeini revolution, aligning them more closely with the Islamic Republic and its so-called "Axis of Resistance," which includes Iran, Hezbollah, the Syrian regime, the Houthi movement, and other militias across the region.

A major distinction between the two is that Hamas is more deeply woven into the fabric of Palestinian society, commanding broader popular support and functioning as a quasi-government, managing infrastructure, education, and public services. On the other hand, PIJ operates more freely, with less attachment to local communities compared to Hamas. Recently, both groups have sought to portray a semblance of unity to external audiences, occasionally collaborating on media content, such as videos depicting joint military operations amid the ongoing conflict.