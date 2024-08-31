IDF eliminates PIJ brigade commander Muhammad Katrouy

The IDF eliminated the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Central Camps Brigade commander, Muhammad Katrouy, on Saturday in a targeted strike in central Gaza, the military announced.

Katrouy was responsible for some of PIJ's rocket attacks against Israel and operated from the central Gaza Strip, the IDF said.

Within the terrorist organization, Katrouy held positions such as Deputy Brigade Commander and Intelligence Officer, the military added.

Previous commanders eliminated

The IDF has eliminated several Hamas commanders within the past two months. Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization's long-range rocket production site, July 1, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In mid-July, Hamas platoon commander Hossam Mansour was eliminated, who was one of the directors of the "Al-Khair" Foundation, which transfers funds to terror organizations.

The following day, Khan Yunis Brigade commander Rafa’a Salameh was killed. He was known as being particularly close to Gaza Chief Yahya Sinwar and to Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif.

Commander of Hamas's Al-Furqan Battalion, Jaber Aziz, was killed the following month. He played a significant role in planning the October 7 attack and infiltrated Gaza border communities on that day.

Senior Hamas commander Walid al-Sousi was eliminated nearly a week after Aziz's death. Sousi was head of Hamas's General Security Apparatus in the Southern Gaza Strip.