Israel paves road in Philadelphi Corridor amid Gaza ceasefire talks - BBC

Israeli forces have paved a road along the Philadelphi Corridor, according to a Saturday report by the BBC.

This move is seen as a show of determination regarding Israel's stance on not leaving the Corridor, which has become a central point of contention in negotiations over a hostage deal and a ceasefire in Gaza.

Videos shared on social media show that the infrastructure was laid on Wednesday, September 4 — the same day Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his "Philadelphi Corridor speech" in English at a press conference for the foreign media, according to the report. In the accompanying video, heavy machinery can be seen laying asphalt on the ground.

The BBC also claims to have compared two satellite images of the area, proving that the road was indeed paved along the Philadelphi Corridor, including the Rafah Crossing. The road stretches 12.6 km, the report said.

The BBC further noted that Israel's investment in the Netzarim Corridor also indicates no intention of leaving the area. This includes concrete barriers and operational bases with towers and walls. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands before a map of the Gaza Strip, telling viewers that Israel must retain control over the ''Philadelphi corridor,'' a strategic area along the territory's border with Egypt, during a news conference in Jerusalem, September 2, 2024. (credit: Ohad Zwigenberg/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)

The report comes two days after Egyptian Chief of Staff Ahmed Khalifa's surprise tour along the Gaza Strip border and the Rafah Crossing area.

The Egyptian military spokesperson told the "Al-Qahera Al-Akhbariya" channel that the visit aimed to assess the security situation and security measures at the border.

In the video, the Chief of Staff meets with forces at the Rafah Crossing, emphasizes the importance of border security, and receives a briefing on border control measures.

Khalifa was quoted saying, "The armed forces are capable of defending the homeland's borders, generation after generation."

Khalifa's visit is perceived as an Egyptian show of force in the region against the backdrop of recent sharp statements against Israel and Netanyahu. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper "Al-Akhbar" reported that the Egyptian statements against Netanyahu are the harshest yet and reflect a coordinated diplomatic escalation between Egyptian intelligence and the Foreign Ministry.