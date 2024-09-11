'An operational advantage': IDF reveals capability of newest torpedo during sea excercise

The IDF revealed footage of a naval exercise on Wednesday that utilized the newest torpedoes in the IDF's arsenal to eliminate enemy targets.

During the exercise, an enemy target was positioned near an IDF submarine sailing in the sea, after which a torpedo was launched at the target and destroyed it.

The explosion lasted one second and was heard clearly above water.

"We heard the force [of the explosion] and saw the massive cloud of smoke and the target sinking. It's an amazing experience," Commander R., deputy commanding officer of the Shayetet 7 unit, said.

The torpedo multiplies the submarine's operational capabilities, he added.

An operational advantage

He explained the operational advantage that such a weapon provides for the military.

"The target may be invisible, and we can still shoot," he said, adding that this "allows us to operate silently, at long range - and where it is necessary."

"While the impact of the explosive can't be hidden - the activity of the submarines would continue to remain under the radar, hidden and secret, deep under the water," he added.

Prior to the exercise, the soldiers underwent many military drills, including shooting torpedoes and simulating extreme scenarios, Cmdr. R. noted.

He further stated that all the necessary steps were taken before the experiment to ensure the safety of the soldiers and the surroundings.

The IDF Shayetet 7 has various missions, including the destruction of enemy vessels, controlling the entrances to ports, carrying out espionage activities, and assisting other units in combat.