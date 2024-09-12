'Win or resign': Reservists confront Defense Minister Gallant over Gaza war strategy

Dozens of IDF reserve officers, along with bereaved families and members of the "Mothers of Soldiers" organization, protested outside the home of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Tuesday evening.

"We demand victory, and if you don't know how to achieve it, then hand over the keys." the protesters shouted.

Captain (res.) Elisheva Avach, who had organized the event, said he had been in Gaza for 300 days and arrived shortly after his brother, Lt.-Col. (res.) Golan Avach was severely injured when a tunnel collapsed on him.

"I fought for 300 days in Gaza, was wounded twice, and instead of going home, I came here because I understand that the real battle is here, in front of the home of the person responsible for the security of the State of Israel.” Captain Avach said. “Defense Minister, you are responsible for security, but for some reason everyone is flattering you. We, the public, made you responsible for our security, but we don't see that you have the will to win."

Avach and those protesting have presented Gallant with a choice: win the war, or step aside.

Hannah Giat of “Mothers of Soldiers” speaks at a protest on Tuesday

“If you can't win, and if you are incapable, then hand over the keys. We must win, the people of Israel are alive," he said.

"We want a complete victory.” Meir Tubul, father of deceased St.-Sgt. Assaf Tubul, said. “Gallant, if you hear me, I believe the Arabs, and when they say they will destroy us, then you and all of Israel should believe them! When they say they will do something worse than October 7, you need to believe them; they want to throw us into the sea. All of us. Gallant, let the IDF attack to win.”

Another bereaved father decried ending the war without the total defeat of Hamas.

“Tell me, have we gone mad? Stop the war now? Until victory! Until the resolution!” he said.

Mothers of Soldiers

Hannah Giat of "Mothers of Soldiers" announced that she had chosen to attend the rally in the name of her children, who have been stationed across Israel's north and south.

"In recent weeks, we were all horrified to see how Hamas cold-bloodedly kills the hostages, scenes we thought the Jewish people would never see again.” She said, “But in return, we see the army and those living here, the Defense Minister, bringing in trucks loaded with goods while continuing to slaughter our brothers day by day. Unfortunately, someone here does not understand who the murderous enemy is before us. It is important to defeat him; it is victory or annihilation."