IDF: Main goal of Philadelphi tunnels for firing rockets, not smuggling in weapons

The main goal of Hamas with the Philadelphi Corridor tunnels was not to smuggle weapons, but to facilitate firing long-range rockets, IDF sources on Thursday said during a visit by the Jerusalem Post and other Hebrew media to the corridor with Egypt.

The IDF said that there were three other ways besides recent smuggling of weapons through the corridor during the war which were likely responsible for the vast majority of Hamas's massive weapons buildup.

Although these points were made in a technical professional context, they could also have significant implications for the ongoing debate within Israel over how crucial it is for the IDF to hold onto the Philadelphi Corridor at all times versus whether it can be temporarily given up as part of a deal to receive some dozens of Israeli hostages from Hamas.

Also, IDF sources said that it could take Hamas years to rebuild its cross-border tunnel network - meaning certainly not over the 40-plus days Israel would theoretically leave the area for during Phase I of one of the proposed hostage exchange deal texts with Hamas.

Regarding the use of the tunnels for long range rockets, IDF sources noted that Rafah in general, and the corridor especially had turned out to be onf of the largest long range rocket arsenal inventories of Hamas which the military found compared to any other part of Gaza. Israeli military correspondent Yonah Jeremy Bob reports from Rafah in the Gaza Strip, September 12, 2024. (credit: YONAH JEREMY BOB)

Hamas's strategy

IDF sources explained that Hamas's strategy was to place the long-range rockets and their launchers next to the border with Egypt to deter Israel from striking them, lest it risks an international incident with Cairo, either by accidentally hitting Egyptian soldiers or merely the fact of causing explosions so close to another sovereign nation's territory.

Further, they said that Hamas rocket teams would hide in the large tunnels, which had launchers and inventories of rockets connected to them via the large tunnels' extensive space and storage capabilities.

At the right moment, IDF sources said that the Hamas rocket teams would briefly pop out of the tunnels, only meters from the Egyptian border fence, and then either fire the rockets or set timers for the rockets.

After a very brief time of being exposed and in an area in which Israel would be very worried to strike, even if it had lots of time to calculate a precision strike carefully, the rocket teams would rapidly disappear back into the cross-border tunnels.

The IDF had not invaded Rafah during any of the large conflicts since 2005, not in 2008-2009, 2012, 2014, or 2021, giving these Hamas rocket crews a sense of absolute immunity.

Further, since Rafah is geographically farthest from much of Israel, which Hamas would want to hit, long-range rockets made more sense than short-range rockets (which could be fired best from northern Gaza.)

Hamas's arsenal of weapons

Next, the IDF explained where Hamas's large arms buildup came from, if not from cross-border smuggling during the current war.

The largest number of weapons is believed to have come from the Rafah Border Crossing, controlled by Egypt.

Whether through looking the other way or just being outfoxed by Hamas, smuggling above ground through the crossing is viewed as the way Hamas got most of its weapons into Gaza.

Secondly, it has been pointed out that IDf Division 162 has had to destroy around 55 Hamas armament locations in Rafah and northern Gaza - without taking into account Khan Yunis and central Gaza.

IDF sources saids this means that Hamas had developed a massive internal industrial level weapons development project by the time the current war had started - far beyond what had been imagined.

Third, the IDF believes that when Mohamed Morsi was president of Egypt in 2012-2013, that he allowed unprecedented weapons going through the Rafah Crossing and through cross-border tunnels smuggling.

Once Hamas had already brought over far more weapons than Israel realized, those weapons could be held in reserve for whenever a larger war with Israel might break out.

IDF sources acknowledged that cross-border weapons smuggling continued until the military took over the corridor in May, but emphasized that the percentage of weapons brought in during this period was likely very small compared to what was brought in or produced by the other factors.