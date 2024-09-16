For second time: IDF Fifth Brigade returns to ground operation in Gaza Strip

IDF troops of the reserve Fifth Brigade returned to operate in the center of the Gaza Strip, the military said on Monday. IDF troops conduct military activities. September 16, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

This is the second time the brigade has operated in Gaza.

Troops train ahead of entering Gaza

In the last few days, troops completed training exercises ahead of their military activities in Gaza.

The troops trained for fighting in open and built-up areas. They also completed logistical preparations and underwent mobility and medical response training.

In the early days of the war, the brigade operated to protect the Gaza border communities following the October 7 massacre and fought in Beit Hanoun, Khuzaʽa, and central Gaza.