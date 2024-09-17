'As a woman you have more to lose': Survivors share their stories in 'October 7 HerStory' project

The "October 7 HerStory" project, initiated by the Eden Association, aimed to document the experiences of Israeli women affected by the October 7th massacre, focusing on their traumas, shared fears, and diverse perspectives.

The Eden Association, a non-profit organization focused on gender equality and specializing in post-trauma therapy for women of all ages, has been especially active since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

The "October 7 HerStory" project, a collection of interviews with women affected by the war, is available on the Eden Association YouTube channel for public viewing.

The project includes testimonies from over 50 women who share their personal experiences from that day, unveiling both individual experiences and revealing the more mutual, consistent fear of being raped.

These women reveal their survival stories, the atrocities they witnessed, and their thought processes, shedding light on the differences between male and female fears. October 7th Herstory- Eden Association (credit: Screenshot/YouTube)

"The fear men have is not the same as that of women," Einav Mor noted in her testimony.

A mothers reaction

"You want to die because you want it to be over," one woman said in her testimony. "You don't allow yourself to die because you know your child is waiting for you."

In July, the Israeli NGO Palestinian Media Watch reported that documents from Hamas revealed their premeditated intentions to use sexual assault as a weapon during the October 7 incursion.

Detained Hamas terrorists have also provided details of the atrocities they committed on October 7 in filmed testimonies released by Israeli officials.

One survivor noted that she has not worn shorts, sleeveless shirts, or anything considered too revealing since that day.

"They tell us we need to move on and to heal, but it's impossible," another woman noted. "It's not a cliché when we say that we are still on October 7."