IDF dismantles Hamas Tel Sultan Battalion, kills over 300 terrorists in Rafah

Over the past month, the 401st Brigade of the IDF has successfully eliminated over 300 terrorists in the Tel Sultan neighborhood of Rafah, the IDF announced on Thursday.

They also announced that they had dismantled most of the command structure of the Tel Sultan Battalion of Hamas.

In addition, soldiers also located and destroyed weapons such as long-range rockets, sniper rifles, magazines, anti-tank missiles, and grenades.

IDF soldiers operate in the Tel Sultan neighborhood in Rafah, Gaza Strip. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Fallen soldiers

During the IDF's operational activity in Rafah earlier this week, four IDF soldiers were killed in a building explosion, including IDF St.-Sgt. Agam Naim, who was the first female IDF soldier to fall in combat in the Gaza Strip.

Staff Sergeant Amit Bakri, Staff Sergeant Dotan Shimon and Captain Daniel Mimon Toaff were also killed in the explosion.