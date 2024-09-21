IDF eliminates Hamas terrorist Muhammad Mansour, other terrorists in Gaza

The IDF eliminated Hamas terrorist Muhammad Mansour, a key figure in Hamas's intelligence system, and a number of other terrorists in strikes on dozens of terror structures in central and southern Gaza, the military announced on Saturday morning.

Mansour was reportedly a key source of technological knowledge for the terror group's intelligence.

The other terrorists eliminated had targeted IDF soldiers in previous attacks, the military added.

Destroying Hamas's infrastructure

In addition to the elimination of terrorists, the IDF's intelligence-based operational activity also led troops to discover Hamas weaponry and dismantle a large amount of terrorist infrastructure, the IDF stated. IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip on September 21, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IAF also reportedly struck 20 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including Hamas military cells and terrorist infrastructure.