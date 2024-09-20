Jerusalem Post
US: we're not involved in Lebanon attack, still time for diplomacy

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

The United States is not involved in the IDF attacks on Lebanon, US National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby told reporters on Friday after the Israeli army killed Radwan Force commander and head of Hezbollah Operations, Ibrahim Aqil.

“There was no US involvement,” Kirby said, adding that “we believe that there is still time and space for diplomacy to work.”
“We don't want to see escalation. We don't want to see a second war, a second front in this war opened up at the border with Lebanon,” Kirby stressed, adding that “everything we're doing is going to be involved in trying to prevent that outcome.”
"There is no reason for an expanded military conflict in Lebanon to be inevitable,” Kirby stated. 


