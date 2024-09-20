IDF strikes Beirut, Lebanon after Hezbollah unleashes rocket barrage on North

The IDF noted that the Home Front Command's defensive guidelines for Israeli residents are currently unchanged.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Updated: SEPTEMBER 20, 2024 16:15
A US Air Force B-1b heavy bomber was escorted by an IAF F-15 fighter jet above Israeli airspace on October 30, 2021 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A US Air Force B-1b heavy bomber was escorted by an IAF F-15 fighter jet above Israeli airspace on October 30, 2021
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF conducted a targeted strike in Beirut, the military announced on Friday afternoon. 

The IDF noted that the Home Front Command's defensive guidelines for Israeli residents are currently unchanged.

A thick cloud of smoke could be seen rising over the Lebanese capital Beirut on Friday, according to a Reuters live feed, after residents in the southern suburbs of the city said they heard a loud blast.

The strike follows massive Hezbollah rocket attacks on northern Israel overnight on Thursday and Friday. 

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
IAF
IDF
Lebanon
Israeli Air Force
beirut