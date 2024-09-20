IDF strikes Beirut, Lebanon after Hezbollah unleashes rocket barrage on North

The IDF conducted a targeted strike in Beirut, the military announced on Friday afternoon.

The IDF noted that the Home Front Command's defensive guidelines for Israeli residents are currently unchanged.

צה"ל תקף באופן ממוקד בביירות - בלבנון מדווחים: התקיפה כוונה לבניין מגורים | תיעוד מהדאחיהhttps://t.co/2NMHeVtQ3O | @ndvori pic.twitter.com/ufxfhYex4k — החדשות - N12 (@N12News) September 20, 2024

A thick cloud of smoke could be seen rising over the Lebanese capital Beirut on Friday, according to a Reuters live feed, after residents in the southern suburbs of the city said they heard a loud blast.

The strike follows massive Hezbollah rocket attacks on northern Israel overnight on Thursday and Friday.

This is a developing story.