IDF: Possible attacks on Israel within 24 hours, new restrictions on Haifa and North

The IDF on Saturday night issued new home front restrictions on Haifa and any part of the country Northward following its attacks over the weekend against over 400 Hezbollah rocket launchers, including thousands of rockets.

Since Thursday, the IDF has carried out at least three major waves of attacks on a hundred or more rocket launchers, including Thursday-Friday and twice on Saturday.

According to the IDF, these attacks are heavily harming Hezbollah's ability and attempts to attack Israel.

All of this occurs in the context of the IDF having killed Hezbollah Radwan chief Ibrahim Akil and around 16 other commanders, as well as accusations by Hezbollah that Israel exploded devices across Lebanon on Tuesday-Wednesday, which injured between 3,000-4,000 Hezbollah fighters and commanders.

HFC restrictions

The Home Front Command (HFC) has issued issue new restrictions in light of recent escalations with Hezbollah in Lebanon, estimating there could be a possible major attack by the Lebanon-based terror group in the next 24 hours. A Home Front Command app alerting of all the rockets which hit central Israel earlier this morning. September 15, 2024. (credit: FLASH90/CHAIM GOLDBERG)

The changes impact the Lower, Central, and Upper Galilee, Haifa Bay, and some of the communities in the southern Golan Heights.

The new home front restrictions mean that from Haifa and northward that gatherings are limited to 30 people outdoors and 300 indoors.

They have also said that going to work will be permitted as long as there is a protected space in case of rocket attacks. Schools will continue to operate also as long as there are protected spaces available, the HFC said.

There are no changes southward of Haifa at this time, but this could change at any time based on upcoming Hezbollah attacks.

IDF Chief Spokesman Daniel Hagari refused to commit either to a full invasion of northern Lebanon imminently or that the IDF would refrain from this.

The Home Front Command had recently upgraded its alert broadcast system on TV to provide faster, more accessible, and clearer warnings and essential information to the public.

The HFC only lifted restrictions in many areas of northern Israel and in Tel Aviv last month.