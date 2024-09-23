Netanyahu on Hezbollah: We’re not not waiting for threat, we’re pre-empting them

The IDF is pre-empting threats rather than waiting to respond to attacks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said as he held security consultations as the IDF struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and called on civilians in Southern Lebanon to evacuate.

"For those who have not yet understood, I want to clarify Israel's policy - we do not wait for a threat. We pre-empt it everywhere, in any arena, at any time.

“We are eliminating senior officials, terrorists, destroying missiles - and our hands are outstretched,” he said as he met with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief-of-Staff Herzi Halevi.

"Whoever tries to harm us, we will harm them even more,” Netanyahu said.

Tipping the balance of power

"I promised that we would change the security balance and the balance of power in the north - this is exactly what we are doing. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his Sunday address following rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, September 22, 2024 (credit: SCREENSHOT/YOUTUBE/GPO)

“We are destroying thousands of missiles and rockets that are aimed at Israeli cities and Israeli citizens,” Netanyahu continued.

To Israeli citizens, he said, “We are facing complex days. I am asking you, citizens of Israel, for two things: first, to obey the directives of the Home Front Command, as it saves lives; and second, to stand together with determination, responsibility and, of course, patience.”