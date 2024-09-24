Fire teams work to extinguish blazes in Kiryat Shmona

Heavy rocket fire from Hezbollah on Tuesday morning led to a series of fires breaking out across Israel's North, according to Israel Fire and Rescue Authority.

According to Army Radio, six firefighting teams were dispatched to Kiryat Shmona following reports of a fire in warehouses.

Israel Fire and Rescue said several fires broke out across the area, causing direct damage to housing and infrastructure.

The IDF announced that 50 projectiles had been fired into the area and that while the majority were intercepted, some fell. No casualties were reported.

KAN reported heavy damage to the graves in Kiryat Shmona cemetery from a rocket hit.

A family holding a service at the ceremony, despite attempts to prevent it, was saved from harm. Firefighters work to extinguish flames following a missile attack from Lebanon which fell in Kiryat Shmona, 24 September 2024 (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Deputy Mayor of Kiryat Shmona speaks on rampant fires

The deputy mayor of Kiryat Shmona, Ofir Yehezkeli, told Army Radio, "We feel that something has changed in the last week for the better and that they are finally making efforts to return us home. We must ensure a conclusive situation, where there are no Radwan forces at the border and no more bombardments—so we can raise our children properly."