Iraqi militias intensify attacks on Israel to support Hezbollah amid ongoing conflict - analysis

Iranian-backed militias in Iraq are seeking to strike at Israel to help take the pressure off Hezbollah. According to Iran’s IRNA, “the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has launched an attack against a key target in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories using Al’Arqab cruise missiles.”

The report came as sirens sounded in the Golan due to a drone threat. It appears the Iraqi militias have tried to increase the number of attacks on Israel over the last week. They also launched an attack on September 18 using a drone.

According to the IRNA report, the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which is an umbrella group of various resistance movements in the Arab country, has vowed to continue its operations on Israeli positions until the Gaza war comes to an end.” The militias are also backing Hezbollah, and it appears their increased activity is related to Israel’s strikes on Hezbollah.

The Israel-Hezbollah conflict grew in the wake of exploding pagers that harmed thousands of Hezbollah members on September 17. Then, the IDF eliminated 16 key Hezbollah commanders on September 20 and, on September 23, began a campaign of major airstrikes on Hezbollah rocket launchers and other Hezbollah sites.

The Iraqi militias have also sought to target other locations in Israel. They have sought to attack areas in the Jordan Valley and also apparently in the West Bank, according to an article at Maariv on September 23. The Iraqi militias are part of several umbrella groups that are inter-related. A man poses next to a picture of late Hezbollah senior leader Ibrahim Aqil, ahead of the funeral of Ibrahim Aqil and of Hezbollah member Mahmoud Hamad, who were killed in Friday's Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, in Beirut, Lebanon, September 22, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH)

There are the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU). This group, called Hashd al-Shaabi in Arabic, comprises dozens of militias. Some militias are well known and closely connected to Iran’s IRGC, such as Kataib Hezbollah. Other militias are smaller and only operate from various towns or cities or draw their recruits from small ethnic and religious groups.

Iraqi militias intensify strikes on Israel

The PMU is a large group with close connections to Iraq’s Interior Ministry. These militias, which form various brigades and paramilitary organizations, have also been paid by the Iraqi state since the end of the war on ISIS when their role in Iraq was formalized. As such, they have overlapping roles, as both an official force in some cases and as a militia that is linked closely to Iran.

The “Islamic Resistance” in Iraq is a name given to a group of militias within the larger PMU that has sought to take part in the war on Israel. This group seeks to form a front as one of the six fronts Iran has mobilized against Israel since October 7.

Al-Arabiya's military commentator also recently said that "the escalation of the Iraqi factions against Israeli targets comes as part of operations to support the fighting fronts in Lebanon and Gaza. And an attempt to exert military pressure on Israel to reduce its activities in Lebanon and Gaza.”

The desire of the Iraqi militias to take part in the fighting is clear. They have been targeting US forces and also Israel since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. The PMU has helped affirm this stance via a statement on September 23.

According to the statement distributed on a PMU Telegram channel, Faleh Al-Fayyadh, Chairman of the Popular Mobilization Authority, said that the PMU was “declaring our full solidarity with our brothers in Lebanon in the face of the Zionist arrogance and the daily killing machine that moves between Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, we declare our full readiness and full mobilization to provide all possible types of relief, medical and humanitarian assistance to our brothers in Lebanon in response to the call of the supreme religious authority and based on the humanitarian, fraternal and religious duty.”

The statement also said that Ayatollah Ali Sistani, the most well-known Shi’ite cleric in Iraq, had put out a statement of support for Lebanon in the wake of the Israeli airstrikes on September 23.

The Sistani statement and the PMU statement are important. Fayyadh said, “We also call on all brothers to provide humanitarian assistance and support to our brothers there in coordination with the Iraqi government and official bodies.” It should be recalled that Sistani’s call for mobilization against ISIS in 2014 led to a popular move in Iraq to join these militias. Clearly, there are a rising number of voices in Iraq seeking to push for intervention against Israel.