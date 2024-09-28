IAF aircraft target Hezbollah surface-to-shore rocket depot

An Israel Air Force aircraft, guided by precise intelligence provided by the Navy and the Intelligence Directorate, targeted Hezbollah shore-to-sea hidden underground silos in six different civilian buildings in the heart of Dahieh, the IDF reported on Saturday.

The targeted missiles were stored in underground facilities beneath residential buildings. In the report, the IDF noted that the missiles in these buildings were supposed to be in use soon. An F-35 Adir from the 140th squadron takes part in an Israeli air force air show during the graduation ceremony for soldiers who have completed the IAF Flight Course, at the Hatzerim Air Base in the Negev desert, June 29, 2023. (credit: OFER ZIDON/FLASH90)

Furthermore, the IDF emphasized that Hezbollah has “for years” been manufacturing and developing more precise and advanced shore-to-sea missiles. These systems were sourced from Iran, according to the IDF.

Civilian buildings showcase terrorist methods

With a range of hundreds of kilometers, the objective of Hezbollah’s missiles was to threaten the freedom of international maritime navigation of Israel and the region, the IDF further noted.

As the missiles were hidden within structures disguised as civilian buildings, Hezbollah’s way of operation is further showcased the IDF emphasized.

The IDF highlighted that Hezbollah, like other terrorist organizations, uses residential buildings and the residents of Lebanon as human shields for their terrorist activities.