Global Alliance Launched To Support Palestinian State Amid Ongoing Conflicts

European, Arab, and Islamic countries have launched a new initiative to support the creation of a Palestinian state and strengthen its institutions in light of the ongoing war in Gaza and the conflict in Lebanon, according to Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

Speaking to The Associated Press on Friday, Eide emphasized the growing international consensus, including in the West, the Arab world, and the Global South, to recognize a Palestinian state and establish a functioning government.

Eide noted that several issues must be addressed, such as ensuring the security needs of both Israel and the Palestinians, normalizing relations, and disarming Hamas as an armed group.

“These are pieces of a bigger puzzle,” he remarked, stressing that progress requires addressing all components together.

Despite these efforts, Eide expressed doubts about gaining the support of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but stressed that a fresh approach is necessary after years of stalled talks. SPANISH FOREIGN Minister Jose Manuel Albares is flanked by Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide (left) and Ireland’s Foreign Minister Micheal Martin at a news conference in Brussels, last month, on the occasion of recognizing a Palestinian state. (credit: JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS)

UN General Assembly

On Thursday, nearly 90 nations attended a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, co-chaired by Eide and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, to launch the Global Alliance for the Implementation of a Palestinian State and a Two-State Solution. Eide urged the international community to contribute to the recognition of a Palestinian state and bolster its institutions.

The initiative builds on the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, which called for normalized relations between Israel and Arab nations in exchange for Israel’s withdrawal from territories captured in 1967.