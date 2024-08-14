Norway's neutrality trap and how noble intentions undermine Mideast peace - opinion

Norway has cultivated a reputation for neutrality as a mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, being perceived as taking a balanced approach and promoting peace mediation efforts. However, this veneer of neutrality has now been shattered by the current Norwegian government’s policies that clearly undermine Israel’s security and sovereignty.

Israel has justifiably responded by revoking the accreditation of eight Norwegian diplomats, targeting the very avenues of Norway’s duplicity towards Israel.

Chief among the Norwegian government’s problematic policies toward Israel are Norway’s recognition of a Palestinian state without a comprehensive peace agreement, and its refusal to label Hamas as a terrorist organization although it is recognized as such by most Western nations. In addition, Norway’s support for the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) investigations into Israel for war crimes and crimes against humanity further complicates matters, as these actions disproportionately target Israel while ignoring the complexities of the conflict.

Although Norway is celebrated for its transparency and low levels of corruption – a model for other nations – this transparency also exposes the true priorities of its leaders, particularly in foreign policy. This has never been more evident than in the actions of Norway’s Foreign Minister, Espen Barth Eide, who seems surprised as Israel calls out Norway’s disingenuous and hostile diplomatic positions.

In contrast to the claims of “neutrality” and “balance,” Norway’s stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is riddled with contradictions. One of the most telling policy areas is Norwegian funding of NGOs and UN agencies in the region.

Ambassador of Spain to the State of Israel, Ambassador of Norway to the State of Israel and Ambassador of Ireland to the State of Israel view a newly published video of Hamas taking female captives on October 7, after they were summoned to be reprimanded by Israel, May 23, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD) On the one hand, Norway claims that only a negotiated two-state solution can bring about lasting peace. On the other, it funds NGOs that vehemently oppose Israel’s existence and brand the establishment of Israel as a crime.

Many of these Norwegian-funded NGOs ignore the atrocities perpetrated against Israelis on October 7 and instead portray Hamas’s terrorism as resistance. By funding these organizations, Norway is not promoting peace but fueling discord.

Norway’s continued financial support for fringe Israeli NGOs complicates matters further. Despite their marginal role in Israeli society – preferring to lobby international bodies and foreign governments with false allegations of “war crimes” and “apartheid” – these organizations benefit from a circular funding system that ensures they remain well-financed and disproportionately vocal.

Norway then uses reports from these NGOs to inform its foreign policy, effectively circumventing regular diplomatic channels and further alienating Israel. The massive foreign-government funding of these NGOs has also greatly harmed their credibility within Israel, as they are increasingly seen not as impartial defenders of human rights but as instruments of foreign political manipulation.

Norwegian support for UNRWA, despite evidence of Oct. 7 involvement

Norway’s support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) further underscores its flawed approach. Despite evidence of UNRWA staff involvement in the atrocities of October 7, Norway remains a staunch supporter. UNRWA’s mandate, rather than helping resolve the refugee issue, has entrenched the conflict, ensuring that generations of Palestinians remain in a state of dependency – and hostility toward Israel. Norway’s continued increased funding of this agency undermines Israel’s security and hinders genuine efforts toward peace. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Israel’s diplomatic pushback, particularly targeting Norwegian diplomats who chair the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC), a body whose primary function is to coordinate the delivery of international aid to Palestinians and the Palestinian Authority (PA), focuses on Norway’s backchannel for funneling funds to the corrupt PA under the guise of “development aid.” Rather than fostering genuine development, Norway’s position on the AHLC has helped maintain a cycle of corruption and violence, undermining true efforts toward peace.

Norway’s current approach, which claims neutrality, openly supports one side. It advocates for development while ignoring corruption; speaks of peace but funds extremism; and supports NGOs that reject Israel’s right to exist while claiming to back a two-state solution. This is contradictory and harmful.

If Norway genuinely seeks peace in the Middle East, it must align its actions with its stated goals, rather than funding organizations that work against the principles it claims to uphold.

Israel’s diplomatic moves against Norway are not only justified but essential in the face of highly destructive policies. It is time for Norway to reassess its actions and realign its foreign policy to truly support peace and stability in the region.

The writer is senior researcher at NGO Monitor and has provided expert testimony on NGO funding before parliamentary committees in the Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, and Denmark.