'Light at end of the tunnel': Northern regional council head says IDF ops. offer hope

Head of the Upper Galilee Regional Council, Giora Zaltz, spoke of his optimism that the residents of the North would be able to return to their homes following the IDF ground invasion of southern Lebanon in an interview with Radio 103FM on Tuesday morning.

He said the security forces' recent operations against Hezbollah were a "light at the end of the tunnel" for the residents of the North, thousands of whom are still evacuated.

"The current operation, which aims to negate the capabilities that Hezbollah has built in the past 18 years under and above ground, under civilian cover, is an action that I think is important and correct," he noted, adding that its aim was "to remove the missile threat, as well as the threat of terrorist infiltration."

Zaltz referred to the IDF strike in Yemen earlier this week and said strikes on other sectors were "definitely also building the deterrence going forward."

He added that this would enable a situation where "when we sit down to make an agreement, it will be correct, strong, suitable, and above all will allow us to return home." An IDF tank patrols near the Israel-Lebanon border. September 30, 2024. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

Regarding the ground maneuver, he said, "We understand from conversations with the army commanders that this is not an hours-long event. It will take longer."

He noted the IDF's recent activities allowed the northern residents to see "in a visible time span of weeks, the return of life to the 200 thousand people who live here."

The head of the council proposed deviating from the concepts known so far for the goals of the ground activity.

According to him, "We need to stop using the terms of the previous wars because we see that the meaning is different. The actions far from the border also create deterrence."

Three important factors

"There are three things that are important for the residents to see with their own eyes," Zaltz explained. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"The first is the elimination of Hezbollah's ability to fire directly, the second is to eliminate the ability to penetrate Israel, and the third - it must be clear to whoever will be in charge of the area north of the fence that Hezbollah will not be able to approach and act, and return to the reality of previous years."

He added, "The responsibility should be on the State of Israel and the IDF, and not on anyone else."

Saltz said he believed "it is possible within a few weeks to create a different security reality, which will also affect the intentions and will of Hezbollah and the Iranians."