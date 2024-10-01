Iran will have final say on Hezbollah's response, Meir Amit Center finds

Israel's recent strikes on Hezbollah's infrastructure and operatives, as well as its elimination of the terror group's chief, Hassan Nasrallah, have damaged Hezbollah's ability to carry out a high-intensity attack on Israel, at least in the short term, according to the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center on Tuesday.

According to the Center, Hezbollah is in the process of reorganizing its ranks with the assistance of Iran and is preparing to continue fighting against Israel, partly to preserve its own survival.

In addition, the terror group is continuing its ideological connection to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, stressing that their fighting will not end without a cessation of fighting in the Gaza Strip.

The Center also assessed that any decision by Hezbollah regarding an all-out response to Israel, will not happen without Iran's approval and support.

Iran refrains from action

Senior officials of the Islamic Republic's regime have refrained from announcing their intention to retaliate directly against Israel for eliminating Nasrallah.

This comes amid Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's stated desire to renew talks with Western countries regarding the Islamic Republic's nuclear capabilities and the easing of international sanctions.